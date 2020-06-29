Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming’s report of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by another 24 on Sunday including one here in Sweetwater County. Sunday’s state tally was 1,121, with 296 probable cases. More information here.

The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Centers started registration for their upcoming swim lessons this morning at 5 a.m. Level 4, 5, and 6 lessons will begin on Monday, July 6. More information here.

STAR Transit is scheduled to begin its fixed-route services today with COVID-19 safety regulations in place. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit has begun taking registrations for their annual recreational boating safety courses. The classes are free and open to the public for ages eight and up. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirl golfer Morgan Ryan took home the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur Championship title on Sunday. More information here.

The Green River Knights had their conference doubleheader rained out yesterday in Powell. At this time, there are no plans to play make-up games. On Saturday, the Knights lost both games of a doubleheader in Cody.

