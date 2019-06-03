Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 3, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The local rodeo season will kick up this Friday and Saturday with the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo in Green River. This year marks the 31st year for the rodeo that is sanction by the I.M.P.R.A, C.P.R.A, W.R.A., and W.S.R.A.A. More information here.

With the warmer weather upon us, Rock Springs splash pads are now open. The splash pads behind the Family Recreation Center and at Garnet Part are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The City’s Century West, Blairtown and Washington wading pools are scheduled to open next Monday, June 10th.

The Pinedale BLM office is reminding campers the North Boulder Lake Campground will be closed starting today. The campground is expected to be closed for up to six weeks as they renovate the current restrooms, picnic tables, fire rings as well as leveling existing sites. More information here.

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will have a piece of World War II history pay a visit June 10 – 16, 2019. The Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona will be flying their B-17 bomber, “Sentimental Journey,” to the local airport as part of their summer tour. More information here.

The 5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, organized by Rocky Mountain Power and Tata Chemicals, will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Rolling Green Country Club. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. More information here.

The A.R.T. Movement will be holding a free community event on Saturday, June 8th at Bunning Park in Rock Springs. The event will also include a 5K Run taking place the morning of the A.R.T. Movement. More information here.

In the NBA Finals Sunday night, Golden State defeated Toronto 109-104 to even the best of seven championship series at 1-1. Game three of the best-of-seven series will be Wednesday at Golden State.

