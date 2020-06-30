Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Another 30 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Wyoming Department of Health. Four of the state’s new cases were reported here in Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has extended the state’s current public health orders through July 15 as the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state continues to steadily increase. More information here.
- Yellowstone Park officials released information yesterday concerning a 72-year-old California woman being gored by a bison last Thursday near the Bridge Bay Campground. More information here.
- Green River Animal Control announced its fees for pet adoptions would increase starting July 1. More information here.
- In American Legion baseball today, the Rock Springs Sand Puppies will travel to Laramie for a doubleheader. Game times are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Obituaries:
John Mark Duletsky – Details