Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Another 30 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Wyoming Department of Health. Four of the state’s new cases were reported here in Sweetwater County. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has extended the state’s current public health orders through July 15 as the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state continues to steadily increase. More information here.

Yellowstone Park officials released information yesterday concerning a 72-year-old California woman being gored by a bison last Thursday near the Bridge Bay Campground. More information here.

Green River Animal Control announced its fees for pet adoptions would increase starting July 1. More information here.

In American Legion baseball today, the Rock Springs Sand Puppies will travel to Laramie for a doubleheader. Game times are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Obituaries:

John Mark Duletsky – Details

