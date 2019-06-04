Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 4, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

According to the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee, as of Monday afternoon, five people have submitted their names for consideration for the vacant Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners seat. The five are Sherry Bushman, John Henning, Island Richards, Bill Taliaferro, and Les Mauch. More information here.

The City of Rock Springs is reminding residents that today is the final day to remove all flower decorations that are not in vases from grave sites at the Rock Springs Cemetery. Floral arrangements in gravesite vases may remain. If you have questions, please call the Rock Springs Cemetery at 352-1462.

Wyoming will receive more than $17 million to support critical state conservation and outdoor recreation. The funds will come from the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration and Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration acts. More information here.

On Monday the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced Makayla Kramer as their volunteer of the month for May. Kramer is a senior at Rock Springs High School and is the daughter of Richard and Marlene Kramer. More information here.

Yesterday, Wyoming head wrestling coach Mark Branch announced that Kemmerer Ranger wrestlers Donny Proffit and Hayden Walker have committed to UW. Proffit is a four-time state wrestling champion while Walker was a three-time state champion. More information here.

