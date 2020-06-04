Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County’s number of COVID-19 cases increased by two Wednesday. The county’s total of lab-confirmed cases is now 24. More information and state totals here.
- Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. today. The Governor will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state budget. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Police Department recently conducted compliance checks of 39 city businesses selling alcohol within the Rock Springs city limits. Most all passed. More information here.
- A one vehicle accident south of Wright, Wyoming has taken the lives of two Douglas residents and injured two juveniles. More information here.
Obituaries:
Dr. Carl Allen Morch – Details