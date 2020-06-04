Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 4, 2020

0
15

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

 

  • Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. today. The Governor will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state budget. More information here.

 

  • The Rock Springs Police Department recently conducted compliance checks of 39 city businesses selling alcohol within the Rock Springs city limits. Most all passed. More information here.

 

  • A one vehicle accident south of Wright, Wyoming has taken the lives of two Douglas residents and injured two juveniles. More information here. 

 

 

Obituaries:

Dr. Carl Allen Morch – Details

Links to National and International News:

