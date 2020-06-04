Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County’s number of COVID-19 cases increased by two Wednesday. The county’s total of lab-confirmed cases is now 24. More information and state totals here.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. today. The Governor will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state budget. More information here.

The Rock Springs Police Department recently conducted compliance checks of 39 city businesses selling alcohol within the Rock Springs city limits. Most all passed. More information here.

A one vehicle accident south of Wright, Wyoming has taken the lives of two Douglas residents and injured two juveniles. More information here.

Obituaries:

Dr. Carl Allen Morch – Details

