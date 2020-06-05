Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Just six new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Health website. More information here.

The Rock Springs Police Department gives details on a planned local four-day George Floyd related protest and candlelight vigil. More information here.

Could the National High School Finals Rodeo be coming back to the Sweetwater Event’s Complex this year? More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon has instructed all state agencies to immediately take action to further reduce spending and prepare of deeper budget cuts in the coming months. More information here.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Obituaries:

Nadine Nannett McQuire – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted