Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Just six new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Health website. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Police Department gives details on a planned local four-day George Floyd related protest and candlelight vigil. More information here.
- Could the National High School Finals Rodeo be coming back to the Sweetwater Event’s Complex this year? More information here.
- Governor Mark Gordon has instructed all state agencies to immediately take action to further reduce spending and prepare of deeper budget cuts in the coming months. More information here.
Obituaries:
Nadine Nannett McQuire – Details