Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 5, 2020

0
7

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click here for more info.

 

Local News:

  • Just six new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Health website. More information here.

 

  • The Rock Springs Police Department gives details on a planned local four-day George Floyd related protest and candlelight vigil. More information here.

 

  • Could the National High School Finals Rodeo be coming back to the Sweetwater Event’s Complex this year? More information here.

 

  • Governor Mark Gordon has instructed all state agencies to immediately take action to further reduce spending and prepare of deeper budget cuts in the coming months. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Nadine Nannett McQuire – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR