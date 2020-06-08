Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 8, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Uinta County led the way Sunday in Wyoming’s new reports of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

 

 

  • Today’s cool temperatures may prevent it from happening, but the Rock Springs wading pools are scheduled to open today. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming Business Relief grants start up today. These grant programs will distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding for Wyoming small-business owners who have experienced hardship related to COVID-19. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Marsha (Uhren) Caldwell – Details 

Links to National and International News:

