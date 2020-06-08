Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 8, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Uinta County led the way Sunday in Wyoming’s new reports of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

The body of a missing Clearmont, Wyoming woman was found Sunday in Sublette county. More information here.

Today’s cool temperatures may prevent it from happening, but the Rock Springs wading pools are scheduled to open today. More information here.

Wyoming Business Relief grants start up today. These grant programs will distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding for Wyoming small-business owners who have experienced hardship related to COVID-19. More information here.

Obituaries:

Marsha (Uhren) Caldwell – Details

