Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 8, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Uinta County led the way Sunday in Wyoming’s new reports of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.
- The body of a missing Clearmont, Wyoming woman was found Sunday in Sublette county. More information here.
- Today’s cool temperatures may prevent it from happening, but the Rock Springs wading pools are scheduled to open today. More information here.
- Wyoming Business Relief grants start up today. These grant programs will distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding for Wyoming small-business owners who have experienced hardship related to COVID-19. More information here.
Obituaries:
Marsha (Uhren) Caldwell – Details