Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Yesterday, Sweetwater County Public Health reported on Sweetwater County’s newest lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, and a Rock Springs woman in her 70s is now hospitalized due to COVID-19. More information here.

 

  • The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in gaining information concerning three separate calls involving cattle being killed in the county. More information here.

 

  • The Green River Clean Up and Green Up week will kick off this coming Saturday, June 13. But the Green River Chamber of Commerce is reminding cleanup volunteers that pick-up bags and gloves are available now at the Chamber office on West Flaming Gorge Way. More information here.

 

 

 

Obituaries:

Addilyn N. Lopez – Details

Patrice Soto Ortega – Details

James A.  Zancanella – Details

 

Links to National and International News:

