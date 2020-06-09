Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Yesterday, Sweetwater County Public Health reported on Sweetwater County’s newest lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, and a Rock Springs woman in her 70s is now hospitalized due to COVID-19. More information here.
- The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in gaining information concerning three separate calls involving cattle being killed in the county. More information here.
- The Green River Clean Up and Green Up week will kick off this coming Saturday, June 13. But the Green River Chamber of Commerce is reminding cleanup volunteers that pick-up bags and gloves are available now at the Chamber office on West Flaming Gorge Way. More information here.
Obituaries:
Addilyn N. Lopez – Details
Patrice Soto Ortega – Details
James A. Zancanella – Details