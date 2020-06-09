Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Yesterday, Sweetwater County Public Health reported on Sweetwater County’s newest lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, and a Rock Springs woman in her 70s is now hospitalized due to COVID-19. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in gaining information concerning three separate calls involving cattle being killed in the county. More information here.

The Green River Clean Up and Green Up week will kick off this coming Saturday, June 13. But the Green River Chamber of Commerce is reminding cleanup volunteers that pick-up bags and gloves are available now at the Chamber office on West Flaming Gorge Way. More information here.

Obituaries:

Addilyn N. Lopez – Details

Patrice Soto Ortega – Details

James A. Zancanella – Details

