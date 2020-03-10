Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The University of Wyoming announced Monday the firing of Allen Edwards as their head basketball coach. More information here.

Wyoming Senate President Drew Perkins and Speaker of the House Steve Harshman released the following joint statement yesterday regarding a handful of legislators recently attended a conference where an attendee was subsequently diagnosed with coronavirus. More information here.

The first grizzly bear of the spring was sighted over the weekend in Yellowstone National Park. More information here.

Congratulations go out to Parker Clawson, Cason Jones, and Ighlee Thoren of Farson-Eden High School. Yesterday Clawson and Jones were named to the 1A Boys All-State Basketball Team while Thoren was named to the 1A All-State Girls team.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering an aquatic invasive species (AIS) watercraft inspection training course for members of the public Tuesday, March 24 in Newcastle. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted