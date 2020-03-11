Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Rock Springs City Council and the IAFF Local 1499 will be meeting again tonight in their third meeting concerning a new Collective Bargining Agreement. More information here.
- New January Sweetwater County unemployment rates show the county’s rate is now one of the state’s highest. More information here.
- Yesterday Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County announced increased precautions surrounding the coronavirus COVID-19. The hospital is asking residents to call their primary care provider before traveling to the hospital or one of its clinics for symptoms including a cough or high fever. More information here.
- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed 28 more bills into law yesterday at a signing ceremony in Cheyenne. More information here.
- Three more Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers received invitations for the NCAA National Wrestling Championship. In all five Pokes will be competing. More information here.
Obituaries:
- Susan A. Soto – Details