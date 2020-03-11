Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Rock Springs City Council and the IAFF Local 1499 will be meeting again tonight in their third meeting concerning a new Collective Bargining Agreement. More information here.

New January Sweetwater County unemployment rates show the county’s rate is now one of the state’s highest. More information here.

Yesterday Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County announced increased precautions surrounding the coronavirus COVID-19. The hospital is asking residents to call their primary care provider before traveling to the hospital or one of its clinics for symptoms including a cough or high fever. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed 28 more bills into law yesterday at a signing ceremony in Cheyenne. More information here.

Three more Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers received invitations for the NCAA National Wrestling Championship. In all five Pokes will be competing. More information here.

Obituaries:

Susan A. Soto – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted