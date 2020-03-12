Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 12, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, lab testing at their laboratory has identified the first known case of a Wyoming resident with coronavirus disease 2019, COVID-19. More information here.

The 4A and 3A Wyoming State Basketball Tournaments will start play this morning in Casper. According to the Wyoming High School Activities Association web page, as of early this morning, “All State Events will be held as scheduled”. More information and game schedules here.

The 2020 State Spirit Championships took place in Casper yesterday with both Rock Springs and Green River High Schools competing in dance and cheerleader competition. Results here.

The Rock Springs City Council and the IAFF 1499 met for the third time last night in ongoing negotiations over a new Collective Barginning Agreement. More information here.

Jeanette “Nettie” Barney Wilson – Details

Linda Fae Holler – Details

