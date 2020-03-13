Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 13, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Last evening, Rocky Mountain Power posted a notice on their Facebook page that they will be temporarily suspending power disconnect services to their customers. More information here.

The first of two BM Wild Horse Adoption events will take place today and Saturday in Rock Springs. More information here.

The University of Wyoming will extend Spring Break by one week in preparation of possible online classes only for all UW students. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office delivered warrants yesterday to the Granger Town Hall in a suspected misconduct case. More information here.

Obituaries:

Richard Ray “Dick” Fischer – Details

