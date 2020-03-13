Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 13, 2020

0
9

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Last evening, Rocky Mountain Power posted a notice on their Facebook page that they will be temporarily suspending power disconnect services to their customers. More information here. 

 

  • The first of two BM Wild Horse Adoption events will take place today and Saturday in Rock Springs. More information here. 

 

  • The University of Wyoming will extend Spring Break by one week in preparation of possible online classes only for all UW students. More information here.

 

  • The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office delivered warrants yesterday to the Granger Town Hall in a suspected misconduct case.  More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

  • Richard Ray “Dick” Fischer – Details

Links to National and International News:

