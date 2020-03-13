Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 13, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Last evening, Rocky Mountain Power posted a notice on their Facebook page that they will be temporarily suspending power disconnect services to their customers. More information here.
- The first of two BM Wild Horse Adoption events will take place today and Saturday in Rock Springs. More information here.
- The University of Wyoming will extend Spring Break by one week in preparation of possible online classes only for all UW students. More information here.
- The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office delivered warrants yesterday to the Granger Town Hall in a suspected misconduct case. More information here.
Obituaries:
- Richard Ray “Dick” Fischer – Details