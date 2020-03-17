Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 17, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The Wyoming Department of Health has identified seven newly reported cases of coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Fremont County bringing the state total to 10. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Library System and Community Fine Arts Center to remain closed until further notice. Online service will still be available. More information here.

The City of Green River announced yesterday evening that all Green River City buildings have been closed to the public. The City will remain open, but correspondence will be done through phone calls, emails and scheduled appointments only. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has announced the creation of five coronavirus task forces. More information here.

The University of Wyoming will move to online course delivery for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester in response to concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19. More information here.

