Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 2, 2020

The Rock Springs City Council and the local firefighters union will meet for a second time tonight in negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. More information here.

Green River High School officials will be meeting with the Wyoming High School Athletic Association today to get clarification on a team scoring error that caused Casper Kelly Walsh to win the 4A state wrestling championship instead of Green River. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls will meet Utah State tonight in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Women’s Tournament in Las Vegas. More information here.

Two Wyoming Cowgirl basketball players named to the Mountain West All-Conference teams on Sunday. More information here.

