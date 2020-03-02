Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 2, 2020

0
23

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click more for details.

 

Local News:

  • The Rock Springs City Council and the local firefighters union will meet for a second time tonight in negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. More information here. 

 

  • Green River High School officials will be meeting with the Wyoming High School Athletic Association today to get clarification on a team scoring error that caused Casper Kelly Walsh to win the 4A state wrestling championship instead of Green River. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Cowgirls will meet Utah State tonight in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Women’s Tournament in Las Vegas. More information here. 

 

  • Two Wyoming Cowgirl basketball players named to the Mountain West All-Conference teams on Sunday. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR