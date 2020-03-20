Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 20, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Governor Mark Gordon has endorsed a decision by the Wyoming State Health Officer to close public places for a two-week period to help slow the community spread of coronavirus COVID-19. More information here.

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has implemented restrictions on access to the airport’s public facilities. More information here.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is informing the public that residents with a temperature of 100 or greater, a cough or shortness of breath to not go directly to a doctor’s appointment or to the hospital’s emergency room. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum launched a new program called “Wyoming and Sweetwater County History Outreach”. The Museum is currently closed to the public, but the staff is continuing to handle research requests via telephone and email. More information here.

Nick Seeman, University of Wyoming Athletic Department, talked with Ken Pomeroy, a 1999 Wyoming alum and founder of the advanced analysis of college basketball website KenPom.com, recently about the Jeff Linder basketball hire. More information here.

