Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming Cowboys Cinderella run at the Mountain West Conference Championship Tournament in Las Vegas continues with another upset win. More information here.

Rock Springs Tigers, Lady Tigers, and Lady Wolves advance to the second round the 4A West Regional basketball tournament in Evanston. More information here.

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns will play in tonight’s 1A State semi-final basketball game in Casper. More information here.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol released further information on Sunday’s I-80 massive vehicle pileup including names of fatalities. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College to hold a transfer fair soon. More infomation here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted