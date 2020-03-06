Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Wyoming Cowboys Cinderella run at the Mountain West Conference Championship Tournament in Las Vegas continues with another upset win. More information here.

 

  • Rock Springs Tigers, Lady Tigers, and Lady Wolves advance to the second round the 4A West Regional basketball tournament in Evanston. More information here.

 

  • The Farson-Eden Pronghorns will play in tonight’s 1A State semi-final basketball game in Casper. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Highway Patrol released further information on Sunday’s I-80 massive vehicle pileup including names of fatalities. More information here.

 

 

 

Obituaries:

 

