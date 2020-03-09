Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sunday night oil prices fell to their lowest since 2016. The drop is being blamed on a dispute among producers that could lead to an oversupply of crude. Brent crude, the international standard, was down 20% to $35.77 per barrel Sunday evening. On Friday, U.S. oil prices dropped a little more than 10%, its biggest loss in more than five years.
- Wyoming Heavyweight Brian Andrews won his division Sunday night at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. More information here.
- Saturday’s Jackalope Jump at the Wataha Park Fishing Lake raised $11,900 to aid Wyoming Special Olympic athletes. More information here.
- On Saturday, the both Green River High School basketball teams qualified for the 4A State tournament. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers also qualified. More information here.
Obituaries: