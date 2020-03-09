Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Mar. 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sunday night oil prices fell to their lowest since 2016. The drop is being blamed on a dispute among producers that could lead to an oversupply of crude. Brent crude, the international standard, was down 20% to $35.77 per barrel Sunday evening. On Friday, U.S. oil prices dropped a little more than 10%, its biggest loss in more than five years.

Wyoming Heavyweight Brian Andrews won his division Sunday night at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. More information here.

Saturday’s Jackalope Jump at the Wataha Park Fishing Lake raised $11,900 to aid Wyoming Special Olympic athletes. More information here.

On Saturday, the both Green River High School basketball teams qualified for the 4A State tournament. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers also qualified. More information here.

