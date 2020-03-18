Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 18, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the reported cases of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming has increased to 15 with four more cases being identified yesterday. More information here.

A change in the weather is on the way with the last day of winter on Thursday turning cooler and some snow accumulation. More information here.

The Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses here in Sweetwater County and neighboring Uinta County. More information here.

Last night at a city council meeting, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo provided a brief update on the state of COVID-19 in the county and what both Rock Springs and Green River have planned to address the issue. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys have a new head coach. He is Jeff Linder, who for the last four seasons has been the head basketball coach at Northern Colorado, in Greeley. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Patricia Thornock – Details

Johnnie Ruth McGarvey – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted