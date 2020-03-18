Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 18, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the reported cases of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming has increased to 15 with four more cases being identified yesterday. More information here.
- A change in the weather is on the way with the last day of winter on Thursday turning cooler and some snow accumulation. More information here.
- The Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses here in Sweetwater County and neighboring Uinta County. More information here.
- Last night at a city council meeting, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo provided a brief update on the state of COVID-19 in the county and what both Rock Springs and Green River have planned to address the issue. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowboys have a new head coach. He is Jeff Linder, who for the last four seasons has been the head basketball coach at Northern Colorado, in Greeley. More information here.
Obituaries:
Patricia Thornock – Details
Johnnie Ruth McGarvey – Details