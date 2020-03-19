Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 19, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- A Teton County man is the latest reported COVID-19 case in Wyoming. More information here.
- The Sweetwater311.org is now active. Sweetwater311.org is a newly created public information website dedicated to health and safety updates relating to the coronavirus disease in Sweetwater County. More information here.
- In-person inmate visitation at the Sweetwater County Detention Center, previously available in the lobby, has been suspended and transferred exclusively to online. More information here.
- Local law enforcement, fire departments announce the creation of the Sweetwater County Community Resiliency Task Force. More information here.
Obituaries:
Tana Bernal – Details