Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 19, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A Teton County man is the latest reported COVID-19 case in Wyoming. More information here.

The Sweetwater311.org is now active. Sweetwater311.org is a newly created public information website dedicated to health and safety updates relating to the coronavirus disease in Sweetwater County. More information here.

In-person inmate visitation at the Sweetwater County Detention Center, previously available in the lobby, has been suspended and transferred exclusively to online. More information here.

Local law enforcement, fire departments announce the creation of the Sweetwater County Community Resiliency Task Force. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Tana Bernal – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted