Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 19, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

 

  • The Sweetwater311.org is now active. Sweetwater311.org is a newly created public information website dedicated to health and safety updates relating to the coronavirus disease in Sweetwater County.  More information here. 

 

  • In-person inmate visitation at the Sweetwater County Detention Center, previously available in the lobby, has been suspended and transferred exclusively to online. More information here. 

 

  • Local law enforcement, fire departments announce the creation of the Sweetwater County Community Resiliency Task ForceMore information here.

 

Obituaries:

Tana Bernal – Details

