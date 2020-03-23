Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • As of Sunday night, Wyoming has 26 positive tested cases of COVID-19. None have been reported in Sweetwater County. More information here.

 

  • Here are the times and locations for the Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2 free breakfast and lunch pickup locations and times. More  information here. 

 

  • Beginning April 1, United Express will cut their daily flights to just one per day at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. More information here. 

 

 

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

