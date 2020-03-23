Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

As of Sunday night, Wyoming has 26 positive tested cases of COVID-19. None have been reported in Sweetwater County. More information here.

Here are the times and locations for the Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2 free breakfast and lunch pickup locations and times. More information here.

Beginning April 1, United Express will cut their daily flights to just one per day at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. More information here.

Obituaries:

