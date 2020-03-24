Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 24, 2020

0
4

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click for more details.

 

Local News:

  • The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office released some details yesterday of an ATV accident on Saturday evening that took the life of an 11-year old Rock Springs resident. More information here. 
  • Wyoming’s corornavirus statewide count is now up to 29 according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.
  • The Rock Springs Police Department is warning area businesses of counterfeit money circulating in the area. More information here. 
  • Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Logan Wilson is listed by Sports Illustrated as one of the Top 100 Players in next month’s NFL Draft. More information here.
  • Yesterday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced the cancellation of May’s Wyoming Outdoors Expo in Casper. More information here. 
  • Yesterday, Sweetwater County School District #2 announced the 2020 Class to be inducted into their Hall of Fame. More information here. 

 

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR