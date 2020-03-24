Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office released some details yesterday of an ATV accident on Saturday evening that took the life of an 11-year old Rock Springs resident. More information here.
- Wyoming’s corornavirus statewide count is now up to 29 according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Police Department is warning area businesses of counterfeit money circulating in the area. More information here.
- Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Logan Wilson is listed by Sports Illustrated as one of the Top 100 Players in next month’s NFL Draft. More information here.
- Yesterday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced the cancellation of May’s Wyoming Outdoors Expo in Casper. More information here.
- Yesterday, Sweetwater County School District #2 announced the 2020 Class to be inducted into their Hall of Fame. More information here.
Obituaries: