Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office released some details yesterday of an ATV accident on Saturday evening that took the life of an 11-year old Rock Springs resident. More information here.

Wyoming’s corornavirus statewide count is now up to 29 according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

The Rock Springs Police Department is warning area businesses of counterfeit money circulating in the area. More information here.

Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Logan Wilson is listed by Sports Illustrated as one of the Top 100 Players in next month’s NFL Draft. More information here.

Yesterday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced the cancellation of May’s Wyoming Outdoors Expo in Casper. More information here.

Yesterday, Sweetwater County School District #2 announced the 2020 Class to be inducted into their Hall of Fame. More information here.

