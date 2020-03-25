Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Sweetwater County healthcare agencies were notified Tuesday by a private medical laboratory that Sweetwater County has its first case of coronavirus COVID-19. More information here.

 

  • On Tuesday, the Wyoming State Health Officer signed an order effective today  requiring the closure of personal care businesses statewide. More information here.

 

  • The Rock Springs Police Department is reporting some problems with some area residents not adhering to current social distancing guidelines. More information here.

 

  • Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is now restricting visitation to most of the patients staying in the hospital. Hospital inpatient areas are no longer open to visitors. More information here.

 

  • Governor Mark Gordon has signed an Executive Order that provides a grace period for expired driver licenses, identification cards. More information here.

 

  • New University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder has announced the addition of Ken DeWeese to the Cowboy coaching staff. More information here.

 

Obituaries:

