Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County healthcare agencies were notified Tuesday by a private medical laboratory that Sweetwater County has its first case of coronavirus COVID-19. More information here.

On Tuesday, the Wyoming State Health Officer signed an order effective today requiring the closure of personal care businesses statewide. More information here.

The Rock Springs Police Department is reporting some problems with some area residents not adhering to current social distancing guidelines. More information here.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is now restricting visitation to most of the patients staying in the hospital. Hospital inpatient areas are no longer open to visitors. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon has signed an Executive Order that provides a grace period for expired driver licenses, identification cards. More information here.

New University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder has announced the addition of Ken DeWeese to the Cowboy coaching staff. More information here.

Obituaries:

Gerald E. Bucho – Details

Barbara Gean “Geanie” Wallendorf – Details

Mary Margaret Case – Details

Quenten Reed Wilde – Details

