Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County healthcare agencies were notified Tuesday by a private medical laboratory that Sweetwater County has its first case of coronavirus COVID-19. More information here.
- On Tuesday, the Wyoming State Health Officer signed an order effective today requiring the closure of personal care businesses statewide. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Police Department is reporting some problems with some area residents not adhering to current social distancing guidelines. More information here.
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is now restricting visitation to most of the patients staying in the hospital. Hospital inpatient areas are no longer open to visitors. More information here.
- Governor Mark Gordon has signed an Executive Order that provides a grace period for expired driver licenses, identification cards. More information here.
- New University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder has announced the addition of Ken DeWeese to the Cowboy coaching staff. More information here.
Obituaries:
