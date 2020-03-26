Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 26, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming’s confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has increased to 49 according to the latest numbers posted by the Wyoming Health Department late Wednesday. More information here.
- Governor Mark Gordon issued a plea to Wyoming citizens to stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. More information here.
- Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi is urging the U.S. House of Representatives to endorse the Senate passed legislation designed to help works and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.
- The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition is currently in the process of forming a Sweetwater Business Recovery Team. More information here.
- Gillette, Wyoming native Sundance Wicks was named to the coaching staff of the Wyoming Cowboys basketball team yesterday. More information here.
Obituaries: