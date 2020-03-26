Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 26, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming’s confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has increased to 49 according to the latest numbers posted by the Wyoming Health Department late Wednesday. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon issued a plea to Wyoming citizens to stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. More information here.

Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi is urging the U.S. House of Representatives to endorse the Senate passed legislation designed to help works and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.

The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition is currently in the process of forming a Sweetwater Business Recovery Team. More information here.

Gillette, Wyoming native Sundance Wicks was named to the coaching staff of the Wyoming Cowboys basketball team yesterday. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted