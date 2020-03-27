Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming’s conferred coronavirus cases now numbers 57, an increase of eight from Thursday morning. Sweetwater County is still reporting a single case. More information here.
- The Wyoming Public Service Commission has ordered all public utilities to give customers leeway concerning overdue bills and payments. More information here.
- The Wyoming Football season ticket renewal deadline has been extended to Friday, May 1st at 5:00 p.m. More information here.
- UW students and professor help in Wyoming’s COVID-19 testing. More information here.
- Wyoming Department of Health provides tips to protect mental health during these stressful time. More information here.
.
Obituaries:
Elsie Lee – Details
Dorothy J. McCormick – Details
Sienna Raquel De Arcos – Details