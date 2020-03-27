Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming’s conferred coronavirus cases now numbers 57, an increase of eight from Thursday morning. Sweetwater County is still reporting a single case. More information here.

The Wyoming Public Service Commission has ordered all public utilities to give customers leeway concerning overdue bills and payments. More information here.

The Wyoming Football season ticket renewal deadline has been extended to Friday, May 1st at 5:00 p.m. More information here.

UW students and professor help in Wyoming’s COVID-19 testing. More information here.

Wyoming Department of Health provides tips to protect mental health during these stressful time. More information here.

