Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Wyoming’s conferred coronavirus cases now numbers 57, an increase of eight from Thursday morning. Sweetwater County is still reporting a single case. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Public Service Commission has ordered all public utilities to give customers leeway concerning overdue bills and payments. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Football season ticket renewal deadline has been extended to  Friday, May 1st at 5:00 p.m. More information here.

 

 

  • Wyoming Department of Health provides tips to protect mental health during these stressful time. More information here.

Obituaries:

Elsie Lee – Details

Dorothy J. McCormick – Details

Sienna Raquel De Arcos – Details

 

