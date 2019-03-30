Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 30, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local:

Forums For Proposed 4-Day School Week Continues Next Thursday: Forums for the proposed 4-day school week will continue next Thursday. More information here.

Fatal Crash West Of Cheyenne: On March 27, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 347 on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne, Wyoming. More information here.

Bitter Creek Projects & Drop Structure Open House Next Wednesday: The Sweetwater County Conservation District is inviting the public to a free presentation on the completed Bitter Creek Drop Structure Project. More information here.

UW Trustees Plan Acting Appointment, Open Presidential Search Process: The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will appoint an acting president to serve as the university’s leader at the conclusion of President Laurie Nichols’ contract, in accordance with university regulations. More information here.

New Executive Chef To Lead MHSC Nutrition Services: Leah Lassise is the new Executive Chef and Nutrition Services Director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.

Vintage Isis Theater Movie Posters Found, Donated To Sweetwater County Historical Museum: For over half a century, if you wanted to take in a movie in Green River, you went to the Isis.​ More information here.

UW Mortar Board Honors Staff Members: Members of the University of Wyoming’s senior honor society recently selected UW staff members to receive the “Tip of the Cap” award. More information here.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda: April 2, 2019: More information here.

