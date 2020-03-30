Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Three more cases of coronavirus COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, two in Fremont county, bringing the state’s total to 87. More information here.
- A man is in custody as the Sheridan County Sheriff’s office investigates the deaths of three adults in the town of Big Horn, Wyoming. More information here.
- The Governor’s health extensions means all Wyoming’s public schools will remain shut down until at least April 17. Both Sweetwater County School District’s #1 and #2 will continue with their adaptive online learning plans. More information here.
- A potent winter storm will be organizing in the Pacific Northwest and will push a strong cold front across Western Wyoming tonight and Tuesday. More information here.
