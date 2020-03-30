Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Three more cases of coronavirus COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, two in Fremont county, bringing the state’s total to 87. More information here.

A man is in custody as the Sheridan County Sheriff’s office investigates the deaths of three adults in the town of Big Horn, Wyoming. More information here.

The Governor’s health extensions means all Wyoming’s public schools will remain shut down until at least April 17. Both Sweetwater County School District’s #1 and #2 will continue with their adaptive online learning plans. More information here.

A potent winter storm will be organizing in the Pacific Northwest and will push a strong cold front across Western Wyoming tonight and Tuesday. More information here.

