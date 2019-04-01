Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 1, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local:

Historic Steam Engine Will Visit Downtown Rock Springs: Steam engines gave transportation new meaning as they moved merchandise, food, and people to different places in the world since the Industrial Revolution. More information here.

“Mac Attack” Fishing Derby Created To Benefit Flaming Gorge Fishery: Hone your Mac fishing skills and see how you stack up against other anglers during the new Mac Attack Fishing Derby; targeting lake trout less than 25 inches. More information here.

Scholarships Being Offered By Sweetwater County Board Of County Commissioners: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners have three scholarship opportunities for 2019 Sweetwater County high school graduates who plan to attend college in the state of Wyoming. More information here.

Sweetwater County Democrats Elect New Leadership: Recently the Sweetwater County Democratic Party elected new party officers. More information here.

Register Now For The 12th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush: Register now for the 12th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Run/Walk taking place Saturday, May 4. More information here.

Green River City Council Agenda: April 2, 2019: More information here.

Sports:

The Wyoming Cowgirls saw their basketball season come to an end yesterday with a 67-45 loss at Arizona in the Quarterfinals of the WNIT Tournament. The Cowgirls finished the year with a 25-9 record, tying for the second most wins in a single season. It is the third straight year Wyoming has won 20 plus games.

Legion Baseball Bash Features Noah Galloway This Weekend: Fans of more than just baseball will want to attend this year’s Post 24 Legion Baseball Sand Puppy Baseball Bash. More information here.

Cowboy Harry Ewing Sets New School Record In Steeplechase: Wyoming Cowboy distance runners continued action this weekend at the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, California. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

Advertisement