Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 31, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County reports their second case of COVID-19 while Wyoming’s number of cases climbs to 95. More information here.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and the victims in Sunday’s apparent triple homicide in Big Horn, Wyoming. More information here.

Green River High School has a new head football coach. Yesterday it was announced that Kevin Cuthbertson has accepted the position pending School Board approval. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stated that he has issued an executive order that will allow businesses with a restaurant or a bar and grill license to sell alcohol with their curbside deliveries of food. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

John F. Thileault – Details

Roberta Ward – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted