Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 31, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Sweetwater County reports their second case of COVID-19 while Wyoming’s number of cases climbs to 95. More information here.

 

  • The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and the victims in Sunday’s apparent triple homicide in Big Horn, Wyoming. More information here.

 

  • Green River High School has a new head football coach. Yesterday it was announced that Kevin Cuthbertson has accepted the position pending School Board approval. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stated that he has issued an executive order that will allow businesses with a restaurant or a bar and grill license to sell alcohol with their curbside deliveries of food. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

John F. Thileault – Details 

Roberta Ward – Details

 

