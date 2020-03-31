Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 31, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County reports their second case of COVID-19 while Wyoming’s number of cases climbs to 95. More information here.
- The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and the victims in Sunday’s apparent triple homicide in Big Horn, Wyoming. More information here.
- Green River High School has a new head football coach. Yesterday it was announced that Kevin Cuthbertson has accepted the position pending School Board approval. More information here.
- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stated that he has issued an executive order that will allow businesses with a restaurant or a bar and grill license to sell alcohol with their curbside deliveries of food. More information here.
Obituaries:
John F. Thileault – Details
Roberta Ward – Details