Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 1, 2020

Local News:

Thursday afternoon Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County reported the county’s eleventh case of COVID-19 became the county’s first to be hospitalized. Wyoming’s total confirmed cases of the disease climbed to 415 Thursday. More information here.

The City of Green River announced Thursday that they will be extending the closures of all their buildings to the public until at least Monday, May 18. This includes the Green River Recreation Center. More information here.

The City of Rock Springs will open City Hall, Downtown Rock Springs URA office, Civic Center and Family Recreation Center Monday. More information here.

A new University of Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center survey states 75 percent of state residents strongly approve or somewhat approve of Governor Gordon’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other survey results and more information here.

Green River High School will have a senior/parent salute drive-by tonight at Wolves Stadium in Green River. More information here.

Another Friday night “Cruise the Drag” will take place tonight in Rock Springs and Green River. A new Cruise route for Rock Springs. More information here.

