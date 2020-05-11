Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Fremont County’s new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to grow Sunday as the Wyoming Department of Health web site states Wyoming’s total goes over the 500 total confirmed cases mark. More information here.
- The Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees will be meeting today at 4 p.m. A link for public comments and viewing the meeting can be found here.
- The Rock Springs City wide cleanup is still in progress. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal May designated weekend clean-up event and community lunch has been replaced with a month-long effort. More information here.
Obituaries: