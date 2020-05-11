Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Fremont County’s new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to grow Sunday as the Wyoming Department of Health web site states Wyoming’s total goes over the 500 total confirmed cases mark. More information here.

The Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees will be meeting today at 4 p.m. A link for public comments and viewing the meeting can be found here.

The Rock Springs City wide cleanup is still in progress. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal May designated weekend clean-up event and community lunch has been replaced with a month-long effort. More information here.

Obituaries:

