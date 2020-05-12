Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 12, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Both Wyoming and Sweetwater County’s new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased on Monday. More information here.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County made a couple of medical announcements Monday. The hospital reported that antibody testing for coronavirus COVID-19 is available. More information here. Memorial Hospital’s Surgical Services Department is now opening up its schedule. More information here.

The University of Wyoming College of Business will be hosting a free small business assistance informational Zoom session today from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. More information here.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Monday morning. They are also seeking a person of interest. More information here.

Obituaries:

LaVern “Vern” Jones – Details

Charlene Bozner – Details

