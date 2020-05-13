Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 13, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Today, Rock Springs High School will start their individual graduation ceremonies. Black Butte and Farson-Eden will have their individual ceremonies early next week. More information here.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed a nice jump in the number of statewide recovered cases. New cases only slightly increased. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a COVID-19, upcoming election media briefing this afternoon. More information here.

Three University of Wyoming athletic teams have been recognized by the NCAA for achieving the highest level academically based on the most recent Academic Progress Rate data. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted