Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 14, 2020

1

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Eleven new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Wyoming including that of a female teenager here in Sweetwater County. Fremont County with eight more cases. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming Movies announced Wednesday they will not be reopening their theaters in Sweetwater County and statewide until allowed seating capacity is at least 50%. More information here. 

 

  • Following guidance from federal, state and local public health authorities, Yellowstone National Park will reopen on a limited basis on Monday, May 18. The park has been closed to visitors since March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.

 

  • New Wyoming Cowboy assistant basketball coach Ken DeWeese for being named one of the Top 50 most impactful Mid-Major Assistants in the nation. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

 

