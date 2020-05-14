Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Eleven new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Wyoming including that of a female teenager here in Sweetwater County. Fremont County with eight more cases. More information here.

Wyoming Movies announced Wednesday they will not be reopening their theaters in Sweetwater County and statewide until allowed seating capacity is at least 50%. More information here.

Following guidance from federal, state and local public health authorities, Yellowstone National Park will reopen on a limited basis on Monday, May 18. The park has been closed to visitors since March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.

New Wyoming Cowboy assistant basketball coach Ken DeWeese for being named one of the Top 50 most impactful Mid-Major Assistants in the nation. More information here.

Obituaries:

