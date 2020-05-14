Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Eleven new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Wyoming including that of a female teenager here in Sweetwater County. Fremont County with eight more cases. More information here.
- Wyoming Movies announced Wednesday they will not be reopening their theaters in Sweetwater County and statewide until allowed seating capacity is at least 50%. More information here.
- Following guidance from federal, state and local public health authorities, Yellowstone National Park will reopen on a limited basis on Monday, May 18. The park has been closed to visitors since March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.
- New Wyoming Cowboy assistant basketball coach Ken DeWeese for being named one of the Top 50 most impactful Mid-Major Assistants in the nation. More information here.
Obituaries: