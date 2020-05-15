Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Six more lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Health including the second confirmed case in two days here in Sweetwater County. More information here.

 

  • Two Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 aircraft are schedule to flyover Rock Springs at 1:35 this afternoon to salute health care workers, first responders and other essential workers. More information here.

 

  • COVID-19 suspended Wyoming Girl Scout Cookie sales and shipments of pre-orders will resume today. More information here. 

 

  • The United States and Wyoming Flags have been ordered by Governor Mark Gordon to be flown at half-staff today in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming State Legislature will convene electronically today and Saturday in a special session. Legislators will consider four bills aimed at providing critical relief and support to Wyoming communities, hospitals, workers, and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More information and links to live stream of sessions here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Patrick Dougherty – Details

Cindy Hamblin – Details

Michael HeldDetails 

Dallas “Jerry” Sinclair – Details

Nancy Vase – Details

 

