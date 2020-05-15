Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Six more lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Health including the second confirmed case in two days here in Sweetwater County. More information here.

Two Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 aircraft are schedule to flyover Rock Springs at 1:35 this afternoon to salute health care workers, first responders and other essential workers. More information here.

COVID-19 suspended Wyoming Girl Scout Cookie sales and shipments of pre-orders will resume today. More information here.

The United States and Wyoming Flags have been ordered by Governor Mark Gordon to be flown at half-staff today in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day. More information here.

The Wyoming State Legislature will convene electronically today and Saturday in a special session. Legislators will consider four bills aimed at providing critical relief and support to Wyoming communities, hospitals, workers, and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More information and links to live stream of sessions here.

Obituaries:

Patrick Dougherty – Details

Cindy Hamblin – Details

Michael Held – Details

Dallas “Jerry” Sinclair – Details

Nancy Vase – Details

