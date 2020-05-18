Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 18, 2020

0
23

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • According to the Wyoming Department of Health, all of Sunday’s new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming came from Washakie County. It was reported several staff members and residents of the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the disease. More information here.

 

 

  • Westbound I-80 exit 83 will be closed starting today for a least two weeks. WyDot is providing alternate routes for workers and suppliers. More information here.

 

 

