Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 18, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, all of Sunday’s new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming came from Washakie County. It was reported several staff members and residents of the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the disease. More information here.

The graduating Class of 2020 from Rock Springs High School and Black Butte High School will have a parade though Downtown Rock Springs at 5:00 p.m. today. More information and parade route here.

Westbound I-80 exit 83 will be closed starting today for a least two weeks. WyDot is providing alternate routes for workers and suppliers. More information here.

Obituaries:

