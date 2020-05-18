Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 18, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- According to the Wyoming Department of Health, all of Sunday’s new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming came from Washakie County. It was reported several staff members and residents of the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the disease. More information here.
- The graduating Class of 2020 from Rock Springs High School and Black Butte High School will have a parade though Downtown Rock Springs at 5:00 p.m. today. More information and parade route here.
- Westbound I-80 exit 83 will be closed starting today for a least two weeks. WyDot is providing alternate routes for workers and suppliers. More information here.
- The Sweetwater County Courthouse and Green River Recreation Center are both reopening today with COVID-19 safeguards in place. More information here on Green River Rec Center opening and more information on Sweetwater County Courthouse opening.
Obituaries: