Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 19, 2020

Local News:

Eleven more lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths were reported in Wyoming on Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will once again be cleaning and sweeping the Green River tunnels today. Yesterday, cleaning began on the eastbound tunnel lanes. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the side of the tunnel being cleaned with speed limits reduced to 45 miles per hour while crews are working in the tunnels.

Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions at 7 p.m. tonight. Agendas for both meetings can be found here.

June 1 is the deadline to submit applications for many fall hunts for residents and nonresidents. Applications must be submitted on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website before midnight on June 1. More information here.

Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative is launching a new program called Food from the Field, a game meat donation program. Food from the Field will enable hunters to share their bounty. More information here.

Obituaries:

Lucille F. Pezely Saunders – Details

