Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 20, 2019

Local:

Today is graduation day at Green River High School and Black Butte High School in Rock Springs. In Green River, ceremonies will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the high school’s gymnasium with video available in the school’s theater. Black Butte High School will have their graduation ceremonies at 7:00 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College Theater. More information here.

Brie Blasi, Executive Director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, expressed her special thanks Friday to the volunteers – and others – who participated in this year’s four-day, Third Grade History Fair, which ran from Tuesday, May 14, through Friday, May 17. Around 700 students from all over the county participated this year More information here.

A special meeting of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled today at 8:30 a.m. via teleconference. A public vote of the board is expected regarding the selection of UW’s acting president. More information here.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued a statement after Japan announced that it was ending its trade restriction on American beef exports. More information here.

This could be the opportunity Wyoming bands have been waiting for. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency wants to showcase the amazing talent that exists in Wyoming at the first annual Wyoming Roots Music Festival. More information here.

Quilting on the Green will be back at the Expedition Island in Green River. The event will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019, and Saturday, June 1, 2019. More information here.

Sports:

The 2019 high school sports season came to an end Saturday with the conclusion of the Wyoming State Soccer Tournament in Jackson and the State Track and Field Championships in Casper. In soccer, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers wound up the season with a 20-1 record with a 3-1 win over Casper Kelly Walsh to place third in the 4A Girls Tournament. At the state track meet, the Lady Tigers’ Favour Wanjoku won two individual titles and Jenae Ramirez one as the Lady Tigers ended in third place in the team scoring. The Tiger boys wound up in sixth place. Green River was 16th in the Girls division and 14th in the Boys division.

Latest Wyo4News Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

