Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 20, 2020

Local News:

The U.S. Weather Service in Riverton is warning area residents another afternoon of strong winds and an elevated fire danger. Some areas could have afternoon and evening gust to near 50 mph. More information here.

A Green River man is one of seven new statewide lab confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Wyoming total is now at 584. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a COVID-19 related media briefing at 3 p.m. today. Also attending will be State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell, and Scott Hoversland, Executive Director of the Wyoming Community Development Authority. More information here.

Green River High School will have a Class of 2020 parade and fireworks show tonight. More information and parade route here.

The Sweetwater County Library System will begin offering curbside services at its three main branches starting today. More information here.

Obituaries:

