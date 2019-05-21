Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 21, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Last night Green River and Black Butte High Schools said goodbye to the Class of 2019. Tonight, Expedition Academy will have their graduation ceremonies at 7:00 at Lincoln Middle School in Green River. Still to come this week, Farson-Eden’s graduation, Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and Rock Springs High School, Friday at 10:00 a.m.

The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners will be having their regular meeting this morning at 8:30. It is expected that the Commissioners will address the current open Commissioner seat left vacant due to the death of Commissioner Don Van Matre on May 2, 2019. More information here.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting yet another death of Wyoming highways. Monday, May 20, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 148 on US 20 south of Worland, Wyoming taking the life of 39-year-old Thermopolis, Wyoming resident. More Information here.

Yesterday morning, the University of Wyoming Vice President for Finance and Administration, Neil Theobald, was chosen from three candidates to serve as the university’s acting president. More information here.

Sports News:

The 4A All-State Soccer teams were announced Monday. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers placed four on the 4A All-State Girls team while the Green River boys had one member make the honor squad. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

