Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 21, 2020

While not as bad as Wednesday, the National Weather Service is forecasting more gusty winds today for the southern and central parts of Wyoming this afternoon and this evening. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported a Fremont County adult male had become Wyoming’s 11th recorded death from COVID-19 as 11 new lab confirmed cases of the disease were reported. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon has signed three pieces of legislation passed by the Wyoming Legislature that provide a framework for spending $1.25 billion in federal funding awarded to the State through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES. More information here.

A portion of University of Wyoming student-athletes will be allowed to return to the UW campus on June 1 to participate in voluntary athletic activities. The decision comes in conjunction with the NCAA vote on Wednesday to lift the moratorium on athletic-related activities. More information here.

Clara Denise Knoll – Details

Charles “Brett” Pearson – Details

