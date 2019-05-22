Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 22, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Yesterday morning at their regular meeting, the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners officially announced a vacancy on the Commission as a result of the May 2, 2019 death of Commissioner Don Van Matre. The Commissioners voted to request that the Deputy Sweetwater County Attorney, John DeLeon, send a letter to the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee (SWCRCC) advising them of the vacancy. More information here.

Last night, Expedition Academy in Green River held their graduation ceremonies at the Lincoln Middle School in Green River. Up next for Sweetwater County for the Class of 2019 will be Farson-Eden on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. and Rock Springs Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Grand Teton National Park rangers responded to a fatal rafting accident yesterday, Tuesday, May 21, on the Snake River. A Grand Teton Lodge Company scenic float raft on a training trip hit a log snag and got tangled. The location was near the historic Bar BC Dude Ranch. More information here.

Wyoming saw another drop in resident births in 2018. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 6,551 babies were born to resident mothers last year, marking the lowest total resident births in 15 years. More information here.

Sports:

Congratulations to Rock Springs track stars Janae Ramirez, Favour Wanjoku, and Cole Goich along with Farson-Eden’s Aden Scheer, Lain Mitchelson, and Clancy Gines. All were named to respective class All-State Track and Field teams. Many other area athletes also receive the All-State honor. Click here for the complete list of area athletes named.

Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Tuesday Willie Mack Garza is joining the Cowboy coaching staff as safeties coach. Garza had previously coached with Bohl at North Dakota State for four seasons. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Harold L. Christensen – Details

