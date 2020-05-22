Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 22, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- On Thursday, Wyoming’s confirmed lab tested cases of COVID-19 passed the 600 mark with 10 new cases reported. The Wyoming Department of Health also reported the state’s 12th death due to the disease. More information here.
- According to Fox 31 TV out of Denver, the City of Denver and the County of Denver yesterday ordered the closure of a United States Postal Service distribution center that handles mail for all of Colorado and Wyoming due to a positive cases of COVID-19 at several USPS locations. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Law Enforcement will be on the alert for drivers not buckled up this long Memorial Day weekend. The annual “Click It or Ticket” high-visibility enforcement operation starts today and continues through Monday. More information here.
Obituaries: