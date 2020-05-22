Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 22, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

On Thursday, Wyoming’s confirmed lab tested cases of COVID-19 passed the 600 mark with 10 new cases reported. The Wyoming Department of Health also reported the state’s 12th death due to the disease. More information here.

According to Fox 31 TV out of Denver, the City of Denver and the County of Denver yesterday ordered the closure of a United States Postal Service distribution center that handles mail for all of Colorado and Wyoming due to a positive cases of COVID-19 at several USPS locations. More information here.

Sweetwater County Law Enforcement will be on the alert for drivers not buckled up this long Memorial Day weekend. The annual “Click It or Ticket” high-visibility enforcement operation starts today and continues through Monday. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted