Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 24, 2019

Rock Springs High School will hold their graduation ceremonies this morning at 10:00 a.m. at Tiger Stadium. Due to parking limitations at the school, several shuttle bus pickup locations have been established. See the complete list here and other parking information.

Live horse racing may no longer be available in Rock Springs. According to a press release by the Sweetwater Events Complex, the facility will be reviewing its option to discontinue live horse racing in 2019. More information here.

As part of the 150th Anniversary of the launch of the 1869 John Wesley Powell Expedition, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum will be screening the Walt Disney feature film it inspired, Ten Who Dared, ​free of charge today at the Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River. More information here.

Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County were not as crowed in 2018 as they were in 2017, but not by much. The State of Wyoming released the U.S. Census Bureau data Thursday. The report showed that Sweetwater County’s population dropped by 1.1 percent or 496 people between July 2017 and July 2018. More information here.

The U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation with a 97-1 vote Thursday to address the increasing number of robocall scams. The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act, co-sponsored by Wyoming Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, gives regulators more time to find scammers, increases civil forfeiture penalties, promotes call authentication and blocking adoption and establishes a working group to better prosecute and deter illegal robocalls. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Rosetta Gunyan – Details

Rober Vance Peterson – Details

