Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Today is Memorial Day. The Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 and Green River’s Tom Whitmore Post 28 will have ceremonies this morning. More information here.
- On Sunday, 23 new cases, in seven different counties, were reported in the state by the Wyoming Department of Health. Wyoming’s total now sits at 638. More information here.
- Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information on a missing 16 year-old boy. More information here.
- Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, free meals will resume on schedule with two adjustments to the Sweetwater County School District #1 locations list. More information here.
Obituaries: