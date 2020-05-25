Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Today is Memorial Day. The Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 and Green River’s Tom Whitmore Post 28 will have ceremonies this morning. More information here.

On Sunday, 23 new cases, in seven different counties, were reported in the state by the Wyoming Department of Health. Wyoming’s total now sits at 638. More information here.

Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information on a missing 16 year-old boy. More information here.

Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, free meals will resume on schedule with two adjustments to the Sweetwater County School District #1 locations list. More information here.

