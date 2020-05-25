Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Today is Memorial Day. The Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 and Green River’s Tom Whitmore Post 28 will have ceremonies this morning. More information here.

 

  • On Sunday, 23 new cases, in seven different counties, were reported in the state by the Wyoming Department of Health. Wyoming’s total now sits at 638. More information here.

 

 

  • Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, free meals will resume on schedule with two adjustments to the Sweetwater County School District #1 locations list. More information here.

 

