Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 26, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- After 23 new cases of were reported on Sunday, Wyoming’s total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by just seven Monday. More information here.
- The free meal distribution will start up again today for Sweetwater County School District #1 with a couple of pickup location adjustments. More information here.
- Wyoming’s 2019 population estimate grows for the first time in four years with Rock Springs and Green River population estimates decreasing. More information here.
Obituaries:
Vern E. Shaw – Details