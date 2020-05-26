Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 26, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

After 23 new cases of were reported on Sunday, Wyoming’s total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by just seven Monday. More information here.

The free meal distribution will start up again today for Sweetwater County School District #1 with a couple of pickup location adjustments. More information here.

Wyoming’s 2019 population estimate grows for the first time in four years with Rock Springs and Green River population estimates decreasing. More information here.

Obituaries:

Vern E. Shaw – Details

