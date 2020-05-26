Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 26, 2020

0
5

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • After 23 new cases of were reported on Sunday, Wyoming’s total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by just seven Monday. More information here.

 

  • The free meal distribution will start up again today for Sweetwater County School District #1 with a couple of pickup location adjustments. More information here. 

 

  • Wyoming’s 2019 population estimate grows for the first time in four years with Rock Springs and Green River population estimates decreasing. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Vern E. Shaw – Details

