Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 28, 2019

The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for wet weather today for Sweetwater County with showers and thunderstorms bringing up to a quarter-inch of rain to the area, many higher amounts around some thunderstorm areas. If you’re traveling I80 east tonight through Laramie and Cheyenne, the weather service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Albany County from six tonight until six tomorrow morning with four to six inches of snow possible on the I80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne causing winter like driving conditions

Just seven months after winning a state-wide vote to become Wyoming’s Secretary of State, Ed Buchanan has submitted his name for consideration to become a circuit court judge in Goshen County. Buchanan submitted his name, along with two others to Governor Mark Gordan. The two other candidates are Patricia Bennett and Nathaniel Hibben. Bennett is a clerk at the Wyoming Supreme Court and Hibben is a Torrington attorney. The current judge recently announced his retirement effective in July.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Highway Patrol are urging motorists and passengers to always buckle up. 2019 has been a deadly year on Wyoming highway with 64 fatalities so far in 2019 compared to 36 at this time last year and 37 in 2017. More information here.

Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi is encouraging Wyoming high school juniors to apply to be a Senate page for the fall session in Washington, D.C. According to the Senator’s office, there are 30-page positions in the U.S. Senate each session and Enzi is fortunate to have the opportunity to sponsor a student from Wyoming to serve in one of these positions. More information here.

Congratulations to Farson-Eden’s Lain Mitchelson and Danny Gosar of Pinedale. Both were selected to the Wyoming All-Star Boys Basketball team. The team is made up of 10 seniors from around the state and will play against Montana’s All-Star team in Billings, Montana on June 7 and in Sheridan on June 8.

Farson-Eden's Rick Mitchelson was recently named the 1A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year by the Wyoming Coaches Association. The Pronghorn's Seth Jones was named the state's Boys Assistant Coach of the year. The two coaches help led the Pronghorn boys this season to their first 1A Boys State Championship since 1998.

