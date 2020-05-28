Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 28, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

All 23 Wyoming counties have now reported lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as Weston County reported their first case Wednesday. Sweetwater County reported its 18th case and a Washakie County woman becomes the state’s 14th death. More information here.

The area’s and state’s biggest rodeos will not be happening this year. Most of those announcements cam Wednesday. More information here.

Clean Up and Green Up Week will be coming to Green River the week of June 13-20. City of Green River residents are asked to participate that week in helping to clean the city by picking up trash and debris. More information here.

Rock Springs Police released information yesterday on a weekend assault. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Marie Lorraine Wilkinson – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted