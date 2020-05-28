Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 28, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- All 23 Wyoming counties have now reported lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as Weston County reported their first case Wednesday. Sweetwater County reported its 18th case and a Washakie County woman becomes the state’s 14th death. More information here.
- The area’s and state’s biggest rodeos will not be happening this year. Most of those announcements cam Wednesday. More information here.
- Clean Up and Green Up Week will be coming to Green River the week of June 13-20. City of Green River residents are asked to participate that week in helping to clean the city by picking up trash and debris. More information here.
- Rock Springs Police released information yesterday on a weekend assault. More information here.
Obituaries:
Marie Lorraine Wilkinson – Details