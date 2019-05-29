Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 29, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to Grant Street between North Center Street and A Street today to improve drainage in the area. The closure is due to the installation of a pipe to alleviate drainage issues. More information here.

This summer, children can enjoy free breakfast and lunch through Sweetwater County School District #1 and the Summer Food Service Program. SCSD #1 wants to make sure all children ages 18 years and under have the opportunity to eat healthy food during the summer months when they aren’t in school. More information here.

The Industrial Minerals Association – North America (IMA-NA) announced yesterday the companies and mining operations that will receive its safety recognition awards. IMA-NA Chairman Doug Smith and IMA-NA President Mark Ellis presented the awards at the IMA-NA’s Spring Meeting. More information here.

After 28 years and nine months with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Brett Stokes recently retired. More information here.

Thursday, May 23, 2019, Sublette County Commissioners and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office administration were recognized as a Patriotic Employer by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency wants to showcase the amazing talent that exists in Wyoming at the first annual Wyoming Roots Music Festival. The event will place at the Broadway Theater on Saturday, September 14. More information here.

Sports:

Wyoming distance runner Christopher Henry was named First Team Google Cloud Academic All-District® for men’s cross country/track & field as announced by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Tuesday. More information here.

