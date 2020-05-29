Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming’s number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by 13 Thursday. The state also recorded its 15th death related to the disease. More information here.

Today is Arbor Day in Rock Springs. Starting this morning over 200 trees of 24 different varieties are scheduled to be begin being planted. An event is scheduled at the High Desert Arboretum near the White Mountain Golf Course. More information here.

The City of Rock Springs has announced the Rock Springs Civic Center programs are being pushed back by one week with registration still beginning June 1. The annual Huck Finn Fishing Derby and Touch-A-Truck will happen as scheduled. More information here.

Montana will open their entrances to Yellowstone National Park beginning Monday. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in response to a federal judge’s decision to toss out three oil and gas lease sales on account of the 205 sage-grouse plans. More information here.

