Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 30, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A missing person was reported by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office yesterday. The missing individual is Anthony Stephen Jones. More information here.

Grand Teton National Park, Teton County Search and Rescue, and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort coordinated a successful rescue of a backcountry skier yesterday. At approximately 10:45 a.m., Teton County Dispatch received an emergency call regarding an individual that was injured after a substantial fall on the west side of Cody Peak, south of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. More information here.

The 5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament organized by Rocky Mountain Power and Tata Chemicals will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Rolling Green Country Club. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. and will have several games, events, and prizes with players receiving a prime rib dinner. More information here.

The current exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center features Evan Slafter of Casper. The public is invited to the opening reception on Friday, May 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College awarded Emeritus Status to Dr. Florence McEwin, Professor of Art and curator of Western’s Art Gallery, for her 41 years of dedicated service to the college. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is launching a new Master Angler program to recognize anglers who catch trophy-sized game fish in Wyoming waters. Trophy fish represent the largest five percent of the 24 eligible species. More information here.

